Erlanger mayor, residents discuss the Northern Kentucky city ahead of WCPO's 'Let's Talk' community discussion

ERLANGER, Ky. — Erlanger is one of Northern Kentucky's fastest-growing cities, and residents have plenty to say about the changes that come with that growth. WCPO 9 is hosting a "Let's Talk" community meeting Wednesday at Fabled Brew Works to hear directly from the community.

Erlanger resident Quad Thornton said the city's welcoming atmosphere is one of its biggest draws.

"People are friendly, and they treat you like you've lived here all your life. Even if you're a stranger," he said.

But growth also brings challenges. When asked what he would like to see the city add or improve, Thornton pointed to infrastructure.

"Roads a little bit, but they stay pretty good on that," Thornton told us.

WATCH: We learn about Erlanger's biggest wins and obstacles ahead of Wednesday's "Let's Talk" event

WCPO 9 News talks to Erlanger mayor & residents ahead of "Let's Talk" community discussion

One of the biggest recent issues has been the proposed Dixie Highway road diet. The city ultimately scrapped those plans, opting to resurface and repave the road instead. Residents have also raised concerns about speeding on Sherbourne Drive.

Erlanger resident Scott Berger said during an August city meeting that the issue has already generated discussion among city officials.

"I understand there has been discussion about lowering the speed limit, installing speed humps, and additional stop signs in our neighborhood because of concerns and complaints about speeding," Berger said.

Another recent topic of debate was the city's decision to end its use of Flock cameras, following community concerns about the technology. Erlanger Police Chief Col. Mike Leming outlined the city's reasoning behind the move in late August.

"We were solving cases before Flock, and we'll continue to solve cases after, plain and simple," Leming said.

Mayor Jessica Fette told WCPO ahead of Wednesday's "Let's Talk" that maintaining the city's major roadways remains one of the top priorities for city officials, including work on the major thoroughfare of Stevenson Road.

"Traffic has increased, storm water issues are terrible and have always been terrible, so we're trying to tackle those two things with the redesign and then also making sure that the sidewalks have curbs and they're safe to walk," Fette said.

The "Let's Talk" event is free to attend and will take place Wednesday at Fabled Brew Works from 4 to 6 p.m. Anyone who wants to share their experiences or concerns about living in Erlanger can attend.