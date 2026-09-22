Sheriff: Two arrested after deputies respond to reported child abuse in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN CO., Ky. — Two people have been arrested and will face multiple charges in connection with a child abuse case, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
23-year-old Kyle Reynold faces the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Assault in the second degree (four counts)
- Strangulation in the first degree (four counts)
- Endangering welfare of a minor (two counts)
- Criminal abuse in the first degree against a child under 12 (four counts)
29-year-old Phyllis Culp faces the following charges:
- Criminal abuse in the first degree against a child under 12 (two counts)
- Endangering welfare of a minor (two counts)
- Strangulation in the first degree - domestic violence (complicity two counts)
- Assault in the second degree - domestic violence (complicity two counts)
Gallatin County Schools reported a possible case of child abuse on Aug. 28, prompting the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to check on two children at a home.
Following their investigation, deputies made a probable cause arrest of Reynold. Culp would later be taken into custody on Sept. 2 following the issuance of a complaint warrant, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.