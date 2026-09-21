INDEPENDENCE, KY — Kenton County officials broke ground Monday on Fox Ridge Park, a sweeping transformation of the former Fox Run Golf Course into a 225-acre public green space in Independence.

The new park will feature a rock climbing wall, artificial creek, fishing pond, mountain biking trails, and more.

WATCH: Neighbors share excitement & concerns about now under construction Fox Ridge Park

'Something we can really be proud of:' Kenton County breaks ground on 225-acre Fox Ridge Park

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said the park is designed to serve residents of all ages.

"Now, kids, seniors, everybody in between will be able to enjoy the outdoors," Knochelmann said at Monday's groundbreaking.

Knochelmann said the investment is meant to serve the region for generations.

"As the county grows for the next 20, 30, 40 years, this will be something that we can really be proud of ... it really doesn't duplicate, and it adds to the quality of life," Knochelmann said.

The groundbreaking comes several years after county officials chose to shut down Fox Run Golf Course.

"I am super excited. For me as a mother, I get to take [my kids.] It looks super cool," Schneider said Monday.

However, some neighbors raised concerns about the potential traffic impact on Independence Station Road. Independence resident Phil Leconte said speeding is already a problem on the road.

"People come down this road too fast, and they usually crash into something," Leconte said. "They've even driven across the road into my own property here."

Kenton County officials responded to a neighbor who voiced similar concerns on Facebook, saying they are actively conducting a study and safety plan for Independence Station Road. A road reconfiguration is among the options on the table to ensure proper traffic flow.

Leconte said widening the road would help.

"If it was definitely wider or another lane, it would be a lot easier," Leconte said.

The park is expected to be completed and open to the public in 2028.