COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington man admitted in court Monday to two shootings from December 2025 in Latonia.

Gemontray Drake, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of wanton endangerment.

According to his plea agreement, Drake fired into two homes in the 4400 block of Decoursey Avenue between Dec. 14 and 17, 2025. He targeted Jayden Marsh, prosecutors said, a 19-year-old arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old boy in the 4300 block of McKee Street on Feb. 22.

WATCH: See what the man who admitted to firing shots at a shooting suspect said in court

Covington man pleads guilty to firing into home of shooting suspect

Prosecutors said the 12-year-old had witnessed the two December shootings and cooperated with police. Investigators have not shared to this point how or if the December and February shootings were connected.

In social media messages sent by Drake, he announced his intention to shoot Marsh, prosecutors said. His first attempt to do so was unsuccessful, so Drake tried again at the same residence three days later. During that shooting, stray rounds entered a neighboring home, leading to the wanton endangerment charge.

"These shootings were as brazen as they were dangerous," Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said in a statement. "And he's lucky he didn't actually hit anyone or he'd be going to prison even longer!"

Sanders and the assistant commonwealth's attorney are recommending Drake serve a 15-year prison sentence.

Drake's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.