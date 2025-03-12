Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyElsmere

Actions

Unanimous vote moves to oust Elsmere councilwoman after chronic absences

Serena Owen WCPO Edit
City of Elsmere
Councilwoman Serena Owen, who was re-elected in November, has missed more than 70% of public meetings in 2024 according to a WCPO 9 News analysis.
Serena Owen WCPO Edit
Posted

ELSMERE, Ky. — The Elsmere City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to begin the removal process for councilwoman Serena Owen after she was absent at the majority of council meetings last year.

A previous analysis of public records, corroborated by the City of Elsmere, shows Owen missed 16 of 23 (69.6%) public meetings in 2024. The last meeting she attended took place in June 2024. Owen has also not attended any meetings this year.

Councilmember Gloria Grubbs introduced the motion at Tuesday's meeting to begin Owen’s removal due to "unlawful neglect of council duties, citing concerns from other council members and Elsmere residents."

Owen was offered the opportunity to attend Tuesday's meeting but did not show up. Owen was also offered a bulletproof vest and police escort to Tuesday's meeting due to her previous claims that her absenteeism was due to feelings of an unsafe work environment.

She requested the opportunity to attend meetings virtually but the council turned down Owen's request due to the costs of setting up virtual attendance.

According to the City of Elsmere ordinance, elected officials are allowed to be removed through a unanimous vote by city council members, excluding the council member who the removal vote is on in cases of “misconduct, inability or willful neglect in the performance of the duties,” of the official’s elected office.

Some city residents called for the removal of Owens earlier in March.

Owen will have 30 days to schedule a public hearing if she chooses to appeal the motion, according to Elsmere city attorney Greg Voss.

Watch our previous reporting on the absenteeism of Serena Owen in the player below:

NKY councilwoman has missed most of the year's meetings. She's requesting virtual attendance
More NKY news:
Police, fire captain honored for retrieving Brent Spence Bridge suspect FD: Massive Covington fire destroys home How to participate in Northern Kentucky's 'Bridging Back Business' initiative

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money