An Elsmere city council member was just re-elected. She hasn’t been to a public meeting since June

ELSMERE, Ky. — An Elsmere city councilwoman who was just re-elected has missed more than 70% of public meetings in 2024, according to publicly available attendance records analyzed by WCPO 9 News.

Councilwoman Serena Owen has missed 13 of the 18 public meetings held this year through Nov. 12, including city council meetings and city caucus meetings. Per documents on the city of Elsmere website, the last public meeting Owen attended was a June 4 caucus meeting.

Over the past few months, WCPO has reached out to Owen multiple times for comment.

She eventually responded to our inquiries over the phone Tuesday following a city council meeting she did not attend.

"There are several men who have been attacking me," Owen said. "Attacking me on social media, defaming my character, spreading rumors and lies."

Owen said at least one man made threats against her but couldn't elaborate on the nature of the threats beyond claiming the man said, "Show up [to the meetings]."

She said the man legally carries a firearm with him at public meetings, which makes her feel uncomfortable.

When asked if she filed a report or complaint with Elsmere police, including the police chief who attends city public meetings, regarding the matter, she said no.

"I want everyone who serves and everyone who attends our meetings to be safe," she said.

In an article by our news partner LINKnky, Owen described herself as a “... loving leader with a servant’s heart and a ‘win-win’ spirit.”

Owen previously served on the Erlanger-Elsmere School Board. Her prior experience also includes work for the Kentucky Voting Rights Coalition and the Erlanger-Elsmere Historical Society.

While Owen has not cast a vote since at least June, she told LINKnky her goals this term include improving parks, roads and sidewalks, encouraging the city’s businesses and economic growth and promoting education and public services.

To provide context to the extent of Councilwoman Owen's absences, WCPO 9 News has analyzed the attendance records of officials in surrounding Northern Kentucky cities through Oct. 9 of this year:



Newport Board of Commissioners: 98.6% average attendance rate

Covington Board of Commissioners: 97% average attendance rate

Florence City Council: 82.3% average attendance rate

Edgewood City Council: 89.5% average attendance rate

When asked about Owen's attendance record, Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof told WCPO 9 News, "No comment."