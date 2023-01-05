Tri-State Catholics mourn death of Pope Benedict XVI

As Catholics across the world mourn the death of Pope Benedict XVI, parishioners here in the Tri-State are gathering too.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati held a memorial mass Wednesday night at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr presided over this ceremony. He was elevated to Archbishop by Benedict in 2008.

“Pope Benedict is widely known as one of the greatest theologians of the 20th century, but this distinction should not overshadow his genuine personal interactions and humble nature,” Schnurr said.

Thursday's mass will be held at Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington at 6:30 pm. The recitation of the rosary will start at 6.

Bishop John Iffert is leading the mass and said, "After laying down the papal ministry for selfless reasons with the good of the Church in his mind, Benedict lived out his life in humility and prayer."

Pope Benedict was the first to resign from the post in more than 600 years. Because he resigned back in 2013, this was the first time in hundreds of years that a pope presided over his predecessor's funeral.