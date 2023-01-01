Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr reflects on Pope Benedict

CINCINNATI — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign from the post, died Saturday.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr reflected upon his passing in a communication sent by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, “Pope Benedict is widely known as one of the greatest theologians of the 20th century, but this distinction should not overshadow his genuine personal interactions and humble nature.”

Schnurr shared several personal reminiscences, “Those of us who interacted with him can attest to his ready sense of humor and consistently kind nature. During my years as general secretary of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in the early 1990s, I would frequently travel to Rome, and oftentimes I would see then-Cardinal Ratzinger making his daily treks across St. Peter’s Square from his apartment to his office.”

“He would mingle with the people in the square while garbed in a simple black cassock. There was no indication that he was a cardinal. Often, he was asked by groups to serve as its photographer. This he did willingly and with a generous smile. As far as the group members were concerned, they had just been assisted by one of the local priests – and Cardinal Ratzinger seemed content to leave them with that understanding. I often wonder today if any of those tourists know their photographer moved on to become Pope Benedict XVI.”

Upon the death of Pope John Paul II, on April 18, 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, then 78, was elected the 264th successor of Saint Peter and chose the name Benedict XVI. On Feb. 13, 2013, Pope Benedict announced his resignation, citing his age as the deciding factor for his historic decision.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. Schnurr will celebrate Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains in Cincinnati.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 51st largest Catholic diocese in the country, with around 435,000 Catholics, and has the fifth largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with nearly 40,000 students. The 19-county territory includes 208 canonical parishes organized into 57 Families of Parishes, and 113 Catholic primary and secondary schools.