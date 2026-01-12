TANK offers free shuttle for Northern Kentucky commuters during 4th Street bridge closure

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is offering a free shuttle service for people who depend on the 4th Street Bridge, which closed Monday for a 2.5-year demolition and replacement project.

Some businesses are preparing for how the closure will impact foot traffic.

"I tend to be an optimist and believe we will find other ways to get around," said Jennifer Bryant, marketing manager at SoHza Sister.

While some business owners told us they have concerns about the closure's impact, Bryant said she's pleased to see the City of Covington step up with a $750,000 grant to help businesses and neighborhoods during the bridge construction.

TANK will also offer a free shuttle every 30 minutes to cyclists and pedestrians during the bridge closure.

"We figured out that people on either side of the bridge were crossing it daily to go to places like hotels, restaurants, and in order to make sure that those businesses can continue to run, we want to make sure that people can get to their jobs," said Jenny Kammes, marketing manager at TANK.

There will be four stops in both Newport and Covington.

Stops in Newport include:



Central Avenue at 10th Street

Central Avenue at 8th Street

6th Street at Isabella Street

Isabella Street at 9th Street

Stops in Covington include:



Greenup Street at 9th Street

Greenup Street at 5th Street

Scott Street at 6th Street

Scott Street at 11th Street

Bus riders will have to ride bus routes 1, 5, 6, 7, 8 or 16 on the Northern Kentucky side and pay a fee of $2 to get to the Cincinnati side.

"We hope that everyone would take a deep breath," Bryant said.

The bridge is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.