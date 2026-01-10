'It's going to take longer' | NKY commuters brace for route changes ahead of 4th Street Bridge closure

COVINGTON, Ky. — Thousands of Northern Kentucky travelers are preparing for an increased daily commute as the 4th Street Bridge connecting Newport and Covington over the Licking River is set to close at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

The bridge will be completely closed to both vehicle traffic and pedestrians ahead of its planned demolition in the spring of 2026.

Construction of the replacement bridge is expected to take around 2 1/2 years, with the new bridge opening to traffic in the summer of 2028.

We visited the bridge on Friday afternoon to check its condition and talk with people who cross it regularly.

We met Summer Key as she filmed herself riding a bike across the bridge, saying, "This is likely the last time I'll cross this" to her phone.

How residents plan to reroute their routines during bridge closures

She said she drives over the structure twice each day from her home in Covington to work in Newport.

"For folks who live closer to Cincinnati down here, this is the closest bridge," Keys said.

We asked what her plan was once the bridge closed in preparation for demolition in the spring.

"Honestly, I'll probably have to travel up over the bridge that goes into Cincinnati," Key said. "It's going to take longer for sure."

Key said area officials should put out an awareness campaign to let people know the best ways to get from point A to point B in the area.

"I feel like even some locals probably aren't aware of all the access points to cross the Licking and the Ohio River," Key told us.

Covington City Manager Sharmili Reddy said a communications and marketing campaign and a navigation awareness program are two key uses of $750,000 in funding KYTC is extending to help the region through the 4th Street Bridge replacement and looming construction of the Brent Spence Companion Bridge.

"We want people to know from Hyde Park to Independence that we're open," Reddy said.

Reddy said the money could also be used to facilitate special events in Covington to help attract foot traffic for area businesses.

The city manager said open communication would be key throughout the construction projects, and people should visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's web page or their Bridging the Gap portal for consistent updates.

