Roebling Bridge shut down due to unattended package, third closure in one week

COVINGTON, Ky. — Officials shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge Monday afternoon after dispatchers said there was an unattended package left on the bridge.

Kenton County dispatchers said it is unclear at this time what the package is, but said the bridge is officially closed.

This is the third time the bridge has been closed for investigation in the last week.

Roebling Bridge shut down again. I asked CPD officer by the bridge if there was another threat, she told me she didn’t know. Working learn more information @WCPO pic.twitter.com/JeuHNSzBdX — Taylor Nimmo (@tnimms) September 18, 2023

Investigators first responded to the bridge early Wednesday morning after receiving a 911 call from a man threatening to shoot police and put pipe bombs on the bridge. That threat was deemed not credible.

The bridge was shut down again Sunday morning as Bengals fans tailgated nearby due to another bomb threat.

When it comes to false reports, communications consultant Fred Posner said technology has made it difficult to track down culprits. Posner said these reports continue to become more prevalent because there is a lack of repercussions.

"There's absolutely no ramifications when someone does this," he said. "Even if law enforcement gets to find out who it is and that is an extremely exhaustive amount of work for law enforcement to do. Nothing happens."

The Louisville FBI office is leading an investigation into the threats. In a statement, Louisville FBI said in part, "We appreciate everyone's patience during the incident and continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report all suspicious activity to law enforcement."

