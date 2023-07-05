'A bomb threat in the ham salad': Woman charged with making threat to Springfield Township grocery store

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A 42-year-old woman has been charged after saying there was a bomb in the ham salad at a grocery store in Springfield Township, according to court documents.

Tara Humler was arrested Monday and has been charged with inducing panic and making false alarms, both first degree misdemeanors, for calling in the bomb threat at Country Fresh Farm Market on Vine Street. In court Wednesday morning, a Hamilton County judge set Humler's bond at $20,000 per charge.

According to court documents, an employee answered the phone at the store and there was static on the line before Humler said "there's a bomb threat, there's a bomb threat, a bomb threat in the ham salad" before hanging up.

After the phone call, the entire store evacuated before it was cleared by police.

Court documents said that Humler admitted to making the threats to the employee.

She is expected to be back in court on July 20.

READ MORE:

Police: 18-year-old woman dead, teen injured in Government Square drive-by shooting

PD: 2 men arrested after scamming Cincinnati Swifties with fake $1,000 Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets

Florence man dies in firework explosion