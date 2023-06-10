Two Kroger stores in Northern Kentucky evacuate due to bomb threats

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two Kroger stores in Northern Kentucky received bomb threats Saturday morning, Bellevue police said.

Both stores were evacuated due to the threats.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the stores until they're finished investigating.

A few police cars could be seen outside of the Newport Kroger, while employees and customers stood far away from the building.

Marc Price/WCPO

That Kroger is connected to multiple other stores, but it's unclear if those stores also evacuated as a precaution.

The Bellevue location is connected to a Gold Star Chili and has several surrounding restaurants.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.



