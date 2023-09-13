Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Police: Roebling Bridge bomb threat not credible, FBI will take over investigation

The bridge is open
Investigators said they searched the bridge but haven't found a suspect. Investigators also said state and federal resources have been called to assist in this situation. Read the full story here: https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/kenton-county/covington/bomb-threat-closes-john-a-roebling-suspension-bridge
Bomb threat daylight picture
Bomb Threat
Bomb Threat
Bomb threat
Bomb threat
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 09:04:53-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — The bomb threat against the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge was "not credible," investigators said.

The bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday morning for around three hours while local, state and federal authorities investigated.

Investigators said they received a 911 call in the 5:00 a.m. hour Wednesday. The man on the line threatened to shoot police and put pipe bombs on the bridge, according to Covington Police Captain Bornhorn. At one point, Bornhorn said the man demanded $400,000.

Bornhorn said "every agency you can think of" was on the scene including the Department of Homeland Security, United States Coast Guard, multiple bomb squads and even drone teams.

Investigators said they searched the bridge but haven't found a suspect. The banks on both sides of the river have been cleared. CPD said Smale Park was also closed. The bridge is back open.

The US Coast Guard shut down Ohio River traffic under the bridge during the investigation, according to officials.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Cincinnati police said this incident may be part of a larger, nationwide issue with other false calls about bridges.

Local authorities said the FBI is now handling the investigation.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Popular bookstore near UC's campus closes its doors after nearly 50 years Tyler Stephenson's RBI single in 10th lifts Reds past Tigers, 6-5 New PAC claims selling the Cincinnati Southern Railway is a bad business move

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!