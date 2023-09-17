Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Roebling Bridge closed due to bomb threat

This is the second bomb threat to the bridge this week
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Roebling Bridge Closed Bomb
roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 10:51:41-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Roebling Bridge is closed as police respond to a bomb threat, Kenton County dispatch said.

This is the second bomb threat this month targeting the historic suspension bridge. A prior threat Wednesday was investigated by authorities and deemed not credible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting on I-74 Police: 1 found dead at Colerain Township fire Indian Hill family envisions campus for young autistic adults

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!