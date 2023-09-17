Police: Roebling Bridge closed due to bomb threat
This is the second bomb threat to the bridge this week
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 10:51:41-04
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Roebling Bridge is closed as police respond to a bomb threat, Kenton County dispatch said.
This is the second bomb threat this month targeting the historic suspension bridge. A prior threat Wednesday was investigated by authorities and deemed not credible.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
