Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop announces new location within Hotel Covington expansion

Hotel Covington is getting its newest addition as part of its major expansion — a massive new bar and bourbon store.

Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop took to Facebook to announce its new location within the expanding hotel.

The new addition will feature multiple levels, a full service bar, a vast variety of liquor bottles to purchase as well as room rentals and a membership and subscription series. Other than that, the shop has bourbon experts who can both purchase or sell bottles to customers who visit the store.

"At the new location, Revival will have a full-service bar on the first floor, boasting one of a kind vintage spirits and cocktails, and will continue their tasting flights," the business said. "On the second floor, Revival will have its library of over 4,000+ bottles for sale ranging from your favorite Pappy Van Winkles to Pre-Prohibition bottles!"

The bottle shop thanked its customers for their support and "making this dream come true."

The shop currently resides in Covington at 5 E 8th Street. The new location will reside within North by Hotel Covington, which is an expansion of the original hotel on Madison Avenue.

The building, which is under renovation and set to open in late 2022, is the site of Covington's historic YMCA.

"This area was one major piece behind the catalytic renaissance of Covington's central business district and we will continue the trend by supporting the 'revival' of 614 Madison set to open in late 2022," the bottle shop said.

