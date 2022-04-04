Multiple people shot in Covington, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple people were shot in Covington Monday night, police said.

Covington police have blocked off Russell Street and W. 17th Street after they said "several" people were shot around 6:45 p.m. Monday. There was no word on how many people were shot, nor the severity of their injuries.

Families and children witnessed there. I just saw a child walk past in tears and say, “I just saw someone get shot.” @wcpo pic.twitter.com/SQ4zOnlPYF — Courtney Francisco (@CFranciscoWCPO) April 4, 2022

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it is available.

