Multiple people shot in Covington, police say

Covington shooting police scene 17th street
Courtney Francisco/WCPO
Covington police block off a scene where multiple people were shot.
Covington shooting police scene 17th street
Posted at 7:24 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 19:26:18-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple people were shot in Covington Monday night, police said.

Covington police have blocked off Russell Street and W. 17th Street after they said "several" people were shot around 6:45 p.m. Monday. There was no word on how many people were shot, nor the severity of their injuries.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it is available.

