Court docs: Man wounded and charged in shooting that injured 3 children fired first shots into the air

COVINGTON, Ky. — A warrant filed for the arrest of 41-year-old Thomas Brown, shot in Covington along with 3 children, states Brown was the first person to fire shots Monday night.

While Brown was one of four hospitalized with gunshot wounds following the shooting, he has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree rioting and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

In Brown's arrest warrant, police said security videos and cell phone videos of events leading up to the shooting showed multiple people were assembled to watch two teenaged girls engaged in a fist fight.

After others jumped into the fight, the warrant said a video showed Brown, while in the middle of the crowd, produce a hand gun and fire shots into the air.

After that, police said video showed another male with a gun began exchanging gunfire with Brown.

"As a result of Brown introducing a handgun to what was, until that point, a fist-fight, three children suffered serious physical injuries from gunshot wounds," reads Brown's arrest warrant.

A 14-year-old girl remains in critical but stable condition following the shooting. A 7-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy have been released from Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Police said an additional juvenile was injured during the fight before shots were fired. That child was also taken to the hospital.

Video provided to WCPO by a witness shows the moment the shots rang out. A large group of people of varying ages were fighting when more than 10 shots were fired. The video does not show the shooter, only the crowd that was fired into.

GRAPHIC WARNING: This content may be disturbing to some.