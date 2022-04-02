Watch
Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Covington yard

Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 02, 2022
COVINGTON, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after Covington police said a woman was found dead in a yard.

Police and firefighters were called to a house in the 600 block of W. 7th Street around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. When first responders arrived, they found a woman bleeding from her head. Covington Fire personnel determined the woman had died from her injuries, Covington PD said.

During the initial investigation, officers talked to witnesses who said they saw a man drag the woman from the apartment building and then left.

According to a news release, officers identified the man and found him. He was taken to the Covington PD Headquarters. Police have not named the man.

Patrol Units, Criminal Investigators and Crime Lab personnel remained on scene Saturday afternoon to gather evidence and find out more information about what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

