Police: Man dies 2 months after Covington stabbing

Prosecutors are seeking a murder indictment.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 05, 2023
COVINGTON, Ky. — A 47-year-old man is dead after spending two months in the hospital following a Covington stabbing, according to investigators.

In the afternoon of August 8, police responded to the Covington Landing for a reported stabbing. There, they found a man with several stab wounds.

That man was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Kevin Giome as the suspect and arrested him. Giome also goes by Kevin Liwali.

On Thursday morning, Lt. Justin Bradbury with Covington police said the victim, Norman Kinkead, died from his injuries over the weekend.

After the stabbing, Giome was initially charged with first degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, menacing and resisting arrest.

Bradbury said a grand jury is meeting Thursday and he's hoping for a murder indictment.

Investigators said they are still working to determine a motive in the stabbing.

