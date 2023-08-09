Watch Now
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Covington

Posted at 8:43 PM, Aug 08, 2023
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Covington.

Police responded to Russell Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after 6 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police said they found two people shot.

Lt. Justin Bradbury said one person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time. A WCPO crew at the scene said one person is dead at the scene. Police have yet to confirm the death.

Police said the shooting is believed to be connected to a fight that took place at another location.

A crew at the scene saw a car in the road with its window blown out.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

