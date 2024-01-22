'One-in-a-million type of person': Friends, family remember Covington mom killed earlier this month

COVINGTON, Ky — Dozens gathered in Covington to remember a woman shot and killed three weeks ago. Friends hosted a benefit for 25-year-old Kierra Lane to raise money for her family, including her two young children.

Lane was shot multiple times on W 34th St in Latonia. Police took 38-year-old Mario Duran Payne in custody. Police said he was the father of Lane’s children.

“That was the worst day of my life,” said Lane’s best friend Zynia Jones.

Jones said Lane was full of “positivity and love.” She was part of a packed crowd at Riverfront Pizza in Covington Sunday raising money for Lane’s family.

Guests paid a cover charge and purchased raffle tickets to win prizes donated by local businesses.

Organizers said it was too early to tell how much money was raised by early Sunday evening, but described it as “a lot.”

“It hurts because I wish that she could be here,” Jones said. “I would much rather her be here, but to see so many people come out and support her and love her means the most because that's what she deserves.”

Nivea Conrad, Lane’s younger sister, told WCPO she was there with Lane’s kids when Lane was shot and killed.

“I don't think I've necessarily like processed it fully,” she said. “But being her voice and doing interviews like this just helps me be strong and it's like me telling her story.”

Conrad wants to make sure that Lane's story is not forgotten.

“She was a rare one-in-a-million type of person,” she said. “She was very real to everyone.”

“She's a beautiful person, always told the truth,” said Kaleena Morrison, a close family friend.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. You can donate here.