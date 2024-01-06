PD: 25-year-old woman shot multiple times, killed in Latonia; no suspects in custody

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 25-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Covington's Latonia neighborhood, Covington police said.

Police responded to the 300 block of W 34th Street just after 3 p.m. for the shooting.

There, they found Kierra Lane shot multiple times. She died at the scene, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they do not have any suspects in custody.

A neighbor told WCPO 9 that they heard 2 gunshots around 3 p.m. before their Ring doorbell camera picked up multiple cop cars driving by.

Loud crying could also be heard as police were investigating the scene. They had 34th Street completely taped off between Graff Street and Beech Avenue.

This is a developing story and WCPO 9 will update when more information is available.

