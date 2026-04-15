New retail incubator in Covington helps women entrepreneurs grow businesses in shared space

COVINGTON, Ky. — Inside one Covington storefront, women are turning their ideas into reality.

Muse Boutiques is a new retail incubator from nonprofit Aviatra Accelerators that allows women-owned small businesses a space to sell their products in a space with below-market rent.

"(Aviatra Accelerators) helps women business owners start their business, grow their business, basically helping women entrepreneurs make more money," said Jill Morenz, the nonprofit's CEO. "Over our 16 years, we have helped more than 6,000 women business owners get started, grow and even scale to $1 million businesses."

WATCH: How the boutique helps women entrepreneurs grow their business

New retail incubator in Covington helps women entrepreneurs grow businesses

Kris Richter, founder of Paint Playground in Milford, is selling her creative artwork at the boutique after winning Aviatra's pitch competition.

"Last summer, I participated in their momentum program, which really helped me understand and be able to articulate about my business better, and helped me grow in a lot of different ways," Richter said.

The boutique serves as a launching pad for Richter and others to showcase their best products — whether that be clothing, jewelry, books or even art.

"Our spin art is really fun ... we'll give you plastic ponchos to wear, and safety glasses," Richter said. "You get a canvas that hangs on the wall, and you can throw the paint, like you can drip it with pipettes."

Muse Boutiques operates out of Aviatra's headquarters at 114 W. Pike Street, near several other stores and restaurants. Customers can shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.