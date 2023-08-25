'Love the COV' sculpture coming to Covington riverfront

COVINGTON, Ky. — You've seen the "Sing The Queen City" sculpture in Cincinnati. Soon, the other side of the Ohio River will have its own public art.

A 12-foot-high "Love The COV" sculpture is coming to Covington Plaza, overlooking the river.

The Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday accepted the gift of the sculpture from Southbank Partners, a nonprofit that serves Northern Kentucky river cities. Valued at $70,000, the sculpture will consist of three block letters — a "C," an "O" in the shape of a red heart and a "V."

"Love the COV" will be created by Luke Crawley, an Indianapolis-based artist. The sculpture will be visible from both sides of the river and lighting will added for visibility.

Will Weber, president and CEO of Southbank Partners, said the sculpture was made possible because of a partnership with meetNKY and Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

"We are excited to see this piece come to life later this fall as a fixture of the riverfront and as a must-see while you are in The Cov," Weber said in a press release. "Covington Plaza has been a crown jewel of Riverfront Commons since its completion, and we are excited to work with a renowned artist to create an iconic piece for the Covington riverfront — but this is just the beginning."

The sculpture is part of Southbank Partners' plan to enhance the common areas of each river city with public art. In its press release, the city said the 20-mile path along the riverfront has been the nonprofit's signature project since the early 2000s.