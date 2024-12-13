Holly Jolly Days is back at the Behringer-Crawford Museum

Holly Jolly Days is back again this year at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

There is so much to see and learn, from the holiday toy trains to Lego displays, including a vintage Christmas collection.

Immerse yourself as you take a look at the 'Window Through Time’ exhibit with feather trees and antique German ornaments.

There are tons of Christmas memories sitting inside the museum with so many new things to look at including eight trains with 30 interactive buttons for children to touch.

It attracts thousands of people each year.

Hurry and visit now the exhibit is open to the public now until Jan. 12.