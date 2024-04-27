'Gotta keep your head on a swivel': Family mourns, concerns grow after Covington bicyclist is killed in crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — Dozens of balloons lifted into the evening sky Friday, released by grieving loved ones who had gathered near the spot where Jonathon Hussing spent his final moments the day before.

The 26-year-old's photo is now tied around a lamp post. More balloons surround it as a row of candles sit below the memorial.

"It just hurts," said David Ard, Hussing's childhood friend.

He spoke with WCPO just moments after consoling one of Hussing's family members who'd broken down in tears and struggled to stay on his feet.

Covington police say they were called to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Thursday and found Hussing, who had been struck by a charter bus traveling from Iowa to Northern Kentucky. The bus was traveling on 12th Street through the intersection as Hussing was cycling north on Scott Boulevard.

Seriously injured, Hussing was taken to UC Medical Center. He later died at the hospital.

"It's just unbelievable to think that somebody at such a young age, who was so full of life and just wanted to make everyone around him so happy — to think that you know he was going to better himself and then something bizarre like this happened, I mean it's just tragic," Ard said.

provided by family of Jonathon Hussing

Hussing's sister Char-lee Denay said, "To know Jon, was to love Jon."

"Jonathon was the life of the party. No matter the mood anyone was in, when Jon came around he was cheering everyone up. He had the brightest energy around. He loved helping everybody when we needed him. He was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle and a friend. Everyone could count on him no matter the circumstances," she said in a statement, wishing not to speak on camera. "He loved going fishing, hanging out with family members — doesn’t matter if it was just sitting on the porch. He loved play fighting with his nieces and nephews. He loved playing the game all day long. His smile and laughter would light up the whole room."

Scott and 12th, also known as MLK, are the main thoroughfares in Covington, and two of dozens of state routes. The former is one-way traffic flowing south, the latter is two-way traffic flowing east and west.

They create a busy intersection and spot where some pedestrians and bicyclists feel create a dangerous environment.

"You gotta keep your head on a swivel," said lifelong Covington resident Kevin Bentley.

If he's not riding the bus, he's pedaling on his bike, he said. Bentley's lived in the same home just one block from the intersection his whole life.

"(It doesn't make me feel unsafe particularly) because I know this. I know to really slow down here, keep my head — watch for traffic," he said. "It bottlenecks right there so things can happen real easily right here."

Bentley said he's had friends and family either get hit or have close calls in the area. He said when 12th Street was widened into five lanes, it created even more room for speeding cars and he wants the city to put safety measures in place.

WCPO reached out to Covington to see if Bentley's dream could become reality. A spokesperson said because the city does not own or maintain the roads, any possible changes or improvements are out of their hands.

But there are efforts to make the city as a whole more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

“As residents of Covington who frequently walk and bike in the city, officials here have a personal interest in the issue of pedestrian and bicyclist safety," the city said in a statement. "For over a year we’ve been working with our counterparts in Newport and with Tri-State Trails on a regional plan to figure out ways — where feasible and affordable — to make improvements in the urban core related to this issue. In fact, some of these improvements are already underway. As we await the results of the police investigation into yesterday’s horrifying accident, we are reminded of the importance of this effort.”

Covington commissioned Tri-State Trails to form a plan, a draft of which was finalized and presented to commissioners at the end of January. It lays out a map of where bike lanes and trails could be added.

The plan was discussed again at a March 19 meeting. A city spokesperson said it's still in the beginning phase, and nothing will be finalized until an agreement is reached with Newport.

Meanwhile, work is underway on Fourth Street to determine if the road can be reconfigured from three lanes to two lanes to make way for a dedicated bike lane and wider, more pedestrian-friendly sidewalks.

"We don't have horns on our bikes like cars do, so if you're not from here, everybody pay attention to what's going on. Slow down," said Bentley. "I could have been (Hussing). It's hard you know. 26 years old and you're gone. You know, it's too soon."