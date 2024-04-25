Police: Pedestrian hit by charter bus in Covington, intersection to be closed for hours

COVINGTON, Ky. — A pedestrian has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by the driver of a charter bus Thursday morning, according to Covington police.

Covington police said the crash happened at the intersection of 12th and Scott Street; that intersection will likely be closed for hours while officers investigate, and police asked that drivers avoid the area.

The crash happened at around 8:59 a.m. Thursday morning. Police said a man was hit by a bus and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with "serious injuries."

Police have not provided any information on what led up to the crash, or what may have caused it.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Covington detectives at 859.292.2234 or Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.