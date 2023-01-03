Covington prepares for Joe Biden's visit, only second presidential visit in city's history

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington is swiftly working to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit on Wednesday.

The president is set to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure deal that received bipartisan support. Part of those funds will go toward the Brent Spence Bridge. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Ohio and Kentucky $1.6 billion in funds to improve the Brent Spence Bridge.

"The Brent Spence Bridge has been such an icon of need for infrastructure improvement," said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer.

Meyer found out about the visit several days ago and has been preparing ever since.

"The POTUS advance team is quite large and they cover every possible ramification of a presidential visit, so we’ve been walking through that process with them," Meyer said.

He noted he can’t share all the details surrounding the president’s visit because of security concerns.

BIG changes are coming to the. Brent Spence Bridge. But, it’s going to take a few years before the project is complete.



Tomorrow, @POTUS will be in Covington, KY to talk about this bridge and his $1 trillion infrastructure deal. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/W2Bhsr6J2m — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) January 3, 2023

Meyer said the interstate and the Brent Spence Bridge will be shut down during the presidential motorcade, and the C.W. Bailey Bridge will be closed.

He added the Brent Spence Bridge is inadequate and is happy to see Ohio and Kentucky finally receive some money to fix it.

"The other wonderful thing is that this bridge will be built without tolls," he said. "The fact that this bridge is being built without tolls is keeping millions of dollars in the pockets of Greater Cincinnati’s. We got 50,000 people every day that cross the bridge to work in Cincinnati and $2 a toll each way that’s $2,000 a year per person."

Michael McGarr, president of NTL a subsidiary of Lighthouse Transportation Services, said their employees and truckers are thrilled about the changes to come.

"We’re definitely excited," he said. "It’s great to see our federal government support the Greater Cincinnati area."

He said their biggest problem is congestion on the bridge that adds "a lot of ... unnecessary time."

McGarr said once the project is finished it will make their operations more efficient.

Meyer noted this is a big moment for Covington.

"This is a terrific opportunity," said Meyer. "It’s only the second time in our city’s history we’ve had a sitting president come to Covington to make a speech."

READ MORE

Roughly $1.6 billion secured for new Brent Spence Bridge construction

Brent Spence Bridge: OH and KY submit joint application for nearly $2 billion in federal funding

President Biden to visit Covington Wednesday, talk about infrastructure