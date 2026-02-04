St. Elizabeth, partners host free screening, resources event at Latonia library for World Cancer Day

COVINGTON, Ky. — In recognition of World Cancer Day, St. Elizabeth is teaming up with the Kenton County Public Library to host a free screening and resource event this Wednesday, Feb. 4.

The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library's Latonia Branch, located at 3911 Winston Avenue in Covington, behind the McDonald's.

Community members are encouraged to stop by to ask questions about cancer screenings, connect with support services and schedule future appointments. The St. Elizabeth Mobile Mammography van will also be on site.

"I want to see women, especially in the Latonia area — that's an area we've been wanting to get into," Madonna Vinicombe with St. Elizabeth's Mammography Unit told us. "I want to see those women that have been putting it off, and they see me on TV and they're like, 'Ah, I probably should do that.' ... The earlier you catch breast cancer, the better the outcome will be."

In addition to cancer prevention, detection and treatment, residents can discuss genetic testing for cancer risk and find financial counseling and insurance guidance. There will also be raffle prizes and more for all attendees.

The event is designed to provide accessible information, resources and support — all in one location — to raise awareness and promote early detection.

To pre-schedule a mammogram, call 859-655-7400.