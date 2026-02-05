His car was shot at while driving for Lyft. Now, he could be out thousands of dollars.

NEWPORT, Ky. — What started as a $9 Lyft ride for Stephen Hoffman has turned into a months-long financial nightmare that could cost him thousands of dollars.

Hoffman has been a Lyft driver for eight years. During his time with Lyft, he's racked up more than 12,000 rides given along with a five-star rating.

Hoffman is also the Justice of the Peace and a local magistrate in Covington. He said driving for Lyft helps him get a little extra money.

"I'm proud of what I do, and it helps me out financially," Hoffman said.

On Oct. 18, Hoffman said he picked up a couple and dropped them off at Newport on the Levee. As the couple was getting out of his car, Hoffman said someone shot at his car.

"Sounded like a cannon going off," Hoffman said.

Luckily, no one was hurt. Two men were arrested after Newport Police said the suspects crashed while trying to flee after shots were fired.

Newport police initially believed only one shot was fired into the air. Hoffman said that's because he wasn't aware his car had been hit until he saw the giant bullet hole the next morning.

Police tell us the case remains open as efforts continue to uncover more leads for identifying and charging more suspects.

"It scared the hell out of me," Hoffman said.

However, months after the incident, the damage to Hoffman's car still remains. That's because he said he's hit a wall with Lyft and the company's insurance provider, State Farm.

Hoffman said one estimate of the damages to his car totaled $8,500.

"To replace it, they'd have to replace the door, they basically would have to replace this whole half of the car," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said State Farm offered roughly $4,000, but he said the company would only pay if his car was totaled.

He said Lyft has offered him no help.

Hoffman said his options are to take the money from State Farm and lose his car or keep his car and get no money.

"At least give me something to make sure everything is taken care of here," Hoffman said.

In order to keep his car and get it fixed, Hoffman said he'd have to pay for it himself.

"I'm trying to fight for my life here," Hoffman said. "They could financially ruin me on this."

Hoffman does have personal insurance with USAA, but he said they won't cover it because he was driving for Lyft at the time of the incident.

"I'm being left totally blind on this," Hoffman said.

We reached out to both State Farm and Lyft for comment. Both companies said they are aware of the incident and remain in contact with Hoffman.

Meanwhile, Hoffman is still driving for Lyft — despite feeling like the company has turned its back on him.

"I got to pay the bills," Hoffman said.

While he continues to try to find a solution he finds reasonable, he's left questioning why Lyft is leaving him in the dark.

"For what?" Hoffman said. "For doing my job?"