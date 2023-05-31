Covington man sentenced to 3 years in prison for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington man who pleaded guilty to "assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon" during the 2021 Jan. 6 Capitol breach was sentenced to three years in prison.

Nicholas James Brockhoff initially faced seven different charges, but he took a plea deal that dismissed all but one: Use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

For that charge alone, Brockhoff was sentenced to three years in prison and another three years of supervised release after that.

FBI/Provided Federal court documents included this image, alleging that Nicholas Brockhoff, of Covington, Kentucky, circled in red, participated in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol building.

According to the Washington, D.C., state attorney’s office, Brockhoff illegally entered the grounds of the U.S. Capitol as part of a mob protesting former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

After entering the grounds, Brockhoff threw an object at law enforcement officers, according to court documents. During at least two confrontations with officers, he sprayed them with the contents of a fire extinguisher causing them to “dispersed, interfering their ability to control the crowd.”

FBI/Provided Image submitted as evidence in court documents accusing Nicholas Brockhoff, of Covington, Ky., participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

At some point, Brockhoff obtained a Metropolitan Police Department helmet and, according to the state’s attorney, “wore the helmet like a trophy throughout the afternoon.”

Brockhoff wore the helmet when he entered the Senate Conference room through a broken window, according to documents. He proceeded to help kick a door down, a door that led into a conference room, documents show, where he tore open a box and went through papers.

In May of 2021, Brockhoff was arrested in Tennessee.