Braxton Brewing Co. to offer igloos on rooftop winter wonderland

COVINGTON, Ky. — Braxton Brewing will once again host a winter wonderland upon its rooftop.

To be able to utilize their rooftop space during winter, Braxton will once again offer its "IGLOOBAR." Customers will be able to experience an "elevated experience meant to transform Braxton's rooftop with the feel of a premium ski resort."

The rooftop igloos begin Nov. 2 and there will be 10 heated rooftop igloos available for guests. Each igloo can hold up to eight people.

Here's what the rooftop igloos look like:

Guests will be also be able to order food and drinks directly to their igloos. Customers will be able to choose from Braxton's usual menu, including 15 beer options, three wines on tap, Vive hard seltzer, a limited selection of liquors and a cocktail menu.

There will also be a new food and "elevated" cocktail menu, which will include things like TikTok's favorite "Butter Board" and pretzels and beer cheese.

For guests interested in renting an igloo, reservation fees are $35. You can reserve an igloo here.

The igloos became popular during the pandemic to keep customers socially-distanced and warm. In 2020, Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton in Covington, said his team saw examples of the igloos being used in large metropolitan areas like New York City and Chicago.

