Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be brewing up an exciting weekend for coffee and tea lovers October 22n and 23 with more than 50 vendors, contests, demonstrations and music.

The festival returns for its fifth installment this year. Organizers call it the largest coffee festival in the Midwest. The event will be held at Cincinnati Music Hall.

World-class roasters, professional baristas and fine foods will tempt festival-goers who can enjoy hundreds of free tastings. Also included are chances to see the latest equipment and demonstrations by industry experts.

Proceeds benefit Ohio River Foundation. The Cincinnati-based nonprofit is dedicated to "protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its watershed.

"Many elements go into producing a great cup of coffee, but coffee is actually 98 percent water. Without great water, you can't have great coffee," said Cincinnati Coffee Festival event director Judi Cogen. "It's a great opportunity to educate people about the importance of protecting our local rivers and streams, so that we can ensure clean water for all."

Among the activities at the festival are the "latte art throwdown", which is a head-to-head competition in which one barista will be crowned Supreme Latte Artist of Greater Cincinnati. Attendees will also be able to create their own coffee-themed art as part of the "art of coffee" event. Musicians including Jordan Smart, a folk singer-songwriter from Ludlow, Kentucky and Cincinnati rock and soul artist Matt Waters will perform. Acoustic duo Rucca and Anna & the Deeper Well, who play an eclectic mix of blues, jazz, folk, originals and pop will also play live.

The festival will use a timed entry to manage crowds. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each entry time.

Advance tickets are $30 for a weekend pass, $18 for first entrance times and $16.50 for all other times. If you purchase tickets on the day of, a weekend pass will be $35, first entrance time $23 and $22 for all other entrance times.