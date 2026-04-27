'Bittersweet' | Dee Felice Market in Covington closing

COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly three years after closing its cafe, Dee Felice Market announced it will fully close on May 31.

Dee Felice Cafe operated on Covington's Mainstrasse area for 39 years, until 2023 when it closed. At that time, however, Dee Felice Market, a community grocery store next door to the cafe, remained in business. Now, the market will close too, owners said on Facebook.

The market first opened in 2020, next to Dee Felice Cafe, which had served New Orleans-style cuisine and hosted live jazz performances since it opened in 1984.

"It's hard to fully express how grateful we are to have been part of the fabric of Mainstrasse Village and the Covington community," reads the Facebook post by Dee Felice Market. "Over these past five years, we've shared countless conversations, laughs and quiet moments with so many of you — both inside the shop and out front in the rocking chairs. Those memories, and the friendships we've made, will stay with us always."

The post goes on to say that, when the market opened in 2020, the goal was to serve the surrounding neighborhood, alongside the cafe.

"We know this news may come as a disappointment and for that, we are truly sorry," reads the post. "Please know how much this place — and all of you — have meant to us."

Dee Felice Cafe was founded by Shelly DeFelice-Nelson and her father, a jazz musician who performed under the stage name Dee Felice — the restaurant’s namesake.

In 2021, the cafe was taken over by local restaurant entrepreneur DJ Thomas, who maintained the name and menu.

The market opened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and filled a need for a walkable, small market in the Mainstrasse area — especially for fresh produce.