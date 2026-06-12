WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

Summer is just getting started in Ohio's Playground. Warren County welcomes 14 million visitors every year, and this year, they'll be greeted with a brand new look.

"We've been a popular destination for a long, long time," said Scott Hutchinson, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau. "A lot of people know us of course as Ohio's largest playground are our water tower out there just got a nice facelift."

Tourism is the county's leading industry, with an economic impact of $1.7 billion every year.

WATCH: Warren County Tourism leaves $1.7 billion impact annually

Warren County kicks off peak summer tourism season with Lebanon Country Music Festival

"We got a ton going on … especially this time of year as we're getting into kind of our our peak summer tourism season so very excited to have all kinds of people from all over the country and and beyond the hearing in our neck of the woods," Hutchinson said.

It's not just Kings Island and the Cincinnati Open bringing people out.

Warren County has a full schedule of events this summer, including a country music festival in Lebanon this Friday and Saturday, where local and upcoming artists are preparing to take the stage.

The Lebanon Country Music Festival is a free annual family-friendly put on every year in historic downtown Lebanon, bringing live music, 30+ vendors, a Kids Zone and food trucks to Bicentennial Park.

The festivities will go from Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"I know it's a lot of people here locally who may not think of their own backyard as somebody else's vacation destination but we very much are that," Hutchinson said.

Visitors will be out stomping in the streets in Lebanon all weekend long.

A full guide of events going on in Warren County can be found here.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.