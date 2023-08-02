MainStrasse staple Dee Felice Cafe closes after nearly four decades

COVINGTON, Ky. — A restaurant that has called MainStrasse home for 39 years closed up shop after Fourth of July weekend, said a representative of the Covington Economic Development Department.

Located at 529 Main St., the space for Dee Felice Cafe currently has a sign in the window advertising its availability for rent. The cafe’s social media accounts are deactivated. Its website is no longer operational.

Opened in 1984, Dee Felice Cafe served New Orleans-style cuisine and offered live jazz performances. The cafe was founded by Shelly DeFelice-Nelson and her father, a jazz musician who performed under the stage name Dee Felice — the restaurant’s namesake.

In 2021, the cafe was taken over by local restaurant entrepreneur DJ Thomas, who maintained the name and menu.

Their menu included Cajun offerings such as barbecued shrimp, jambalaya, crawfish étouffée, fried catfish sandwiches and shrimp po’ boys.

The building was initially constructed in 1860. DeFelice Properties LLC purchased the property for $675,000 in 1998, according to Kenton County property records. Before Dee Felice, a pharmacy operated out of the building.

Dee Felice Market, a community grocery store next door to the cafe, will remain in business. The market was founded in 2021 to answer the cafe’s multiple closures in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial real estate firm NIA Bergman is in charge of advertising the space. NIA Bergman represented Dee Felice Cafe when they initially leased the space to Thomas.

The spot is a prime location within the MainStrasse Village. The district is a hotspot for dining and nightlife in Covington. The building is located directly across the street from Lisse Steakhuis and adjacent to Cock And Bull.

Dee Felice Cafe ownership could not be reached for comment at this time.

