A teenaged rapist was supposed to be sent to an adult prison. It never happened

COVINGTON, Ky. — A now-19-year-old convicted rapist was never transferred from a juvenile prison to an adult prison when he should have been, according to court documents.

Joseph Eubank, who was in eighth grade when he was first accused of committing a sex crime, was charged as an adult in 2019; Prosecutors said the attacks happened when Eubank was between the ages of 14 and 16.

He was 17 when he pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after 8 1/2 years.

Kentucky statute dictates Eubank should have faced another sentencing hearing after he turned 18 years old, after which he would have been transferred from the Department of Juvenile Justice to an adult facility under the Department of Corrections.

However, to avoid dragging teenage victims through an additional, re-traumatizing hearing, the defense and prosecution agreed that hearing would be waived, under the condition that Eubank was transferred to an adult facility when he reached 18 years and 5 months old.

Eubank turned 18 on September 30, 2020 and still remains in a juvenile facility, according to court documents.

"Judge Bartlett's orders were quite clear that upon the defendant's obtaining the age of 18 years, 5 months, that he was to be transferred to an adult facility," said Rob Sanders, Kenton County prosecutor, during a motions hearing on Monday. "That never happened. The Department of Juvenile Justice, that I can tell, never sent notice to this court as required by law that the defendant had reached that age."

Sanders said he wasn't aware Eubank was still in a juvenile facility until a lawsuit was filed against the DJJ by Eubank's lawyers.

That lawsuit was filed in 2021, just before Eubank would have reached 18 years and 5 months of age. Filed with the Franklin County courts, the lawsuit sought to halt Eubank's transfer to an adult prison.

The court granted the request, in part, with the stipulation that the Department of Juvenile Justice must determine whether they plan to keep custody of him until he's 21 or transfer him to an adult facility. In Kentucky, juvenile offenders do not have to be transferred to an adult prison until they reach the age of 21.

Since that ruling was issued in April 2021, nothing further has happened and Eubank has remained in a juvenile facility while the case is still pending.

Sanders argued that the decision should not be up to the DJJ, because the order from Kenton County court to transfer him when he turned 18 years, 5 months old came first.

"They just haven't followed the law," said Sanders. "Now, if they want to follow the law and consult the Department of Corrections after he's at the Department of Corrections facility, if that's what this administration wants to do is intervene on the behalf of a convicted rapist serving a 25-year sentence, then they can... but they still have to follow the law."

Officials with the DJJ told the judge Eubank was getting education and receiving counseling, which is why he was never transferred as scheduled. The DJJ, officials said, cannot be forced to transfer an inmate until they reach age 21; They claimed it was up to DJJ officials when Eubank was transferred prior to that time.

Sanders disagreed.

"They can't just jump to the conclusion they want just because this defendant happens to have the means to sue the Department of Juvenile Justice and, in essence, bully his way into staying in a juvenile facility," he said.

The judge also pointed out Eubank was only supposed to be provided the education he needed to receive his high school diploma. Eubank was enrolled at Covington Catholic High School when charges were leveled against him.

"Joseph Eubank is not registered at Covington Catholic High School for the 2019-2020 school year. We have no further information," wrote the Covington Diocese in a statement in 2019.

Court will reconvene after the DJJ has had three weeks to provide a rebuttal to Sanders' motions and Sanders has had one additional week to reply to their rebuttal.

In the meantime, Eubank will remain in the juvenile facility.