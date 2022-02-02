NKY counties have declared snow emergencies

Counties throughout the Greater Cincinnati region have declared weather emergencies after a winter storm brought ice and snow to the Tri-State region.

Emergencies have been issued for the following areas:

KENTUCKY:



Campbell County — level one travel advisory starting at midnight Wednesday night

Kenton County — level one snow emergency starting at midnight Wednesday night

Boone County — level one snow emergency starting at midnight Wednesday night

What do snow emergencies mean?

The emergencies are a warning system to alert drivers and residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel. A level one snow emergency usually means parked cars must be moved off of public streets to allow plows to clear and treat the roads. Many cities will ticket or tow parked cars that aren't moved from public roads.

A level two snow emergency means people should stay home if they can and drive only if absolutely necessary.

Level three means all roads in that area are closed to non-emergency personnel. Drivers out for non-emergency reasons could be arrested or cited.

Cities typically issue snow emergencies themselves in addition to counties, based on the specific needs of the neighborhoods in those areas.