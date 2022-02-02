Winter storm warnings issued ahead of Thursday's major winter event

This winter storm is coming and confidence continues to grow that a lot of freezing rain, sleet and snow will bring life to a halt on Thursday. Today is your last day to gather supplies before this system hits! Thursday is our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day and it will continue through the Friday morning commute.

A winter storm warning has been issued for all our counties and it begins at midnight for many of our counties to the northwest. Elsewhere, the winter storm warning begins at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Here's the one element of good news I have for you today: Wednesday is only rain during the daylight hours. We will see rounds of rain today with temperatures holding steady in the mid to low 40s. This means you can get to work, school and more with no ice today.

WINTER STORM TIMELINE

Wednesday Night: Rain will be widespread overnight but locations to the northwest closer to Connersville, Batesville and Oxford will start to see freezing rain first. This begins by 9-11 p.m. and a layer of ice will develop there first well ahead of the morning drive on Thursday. This is the first region to get hit. Areas of freezing rain will advance to the southeast toward Cincinnati and the I-71 corridor before the peak morning drive as well, giving us spotty ice to deal with even before sunrise.

Thursday Morning: This system ramps up quickly Thursday morning after 8 a.m. A steady area of rain will fall across the region but with surface temperatures just below freezing, ice will start to coat everything. This could last for several hours in Cincinnati, even longer east of I-71. I expect road conditions to get icy quickly between 8 a.m. and noon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday morning freezing rain



Thursday Midday: By noon on Thursday, the roads will go from difficult to nearly impassable in the following hours. Freezing rain will already be coating a lot of our area, weighing down power lines and tree limbs. Heavy sleet will also start to fall from northwest to southeast. Believe it or not, seeing sleet is probably the best outcome for us. So the longer you get sleet, the better! That cuts down on freezing rain and snow totals. Some snow will start to fall in our very northwest areas by noon Thursday, but elsewhere, it's the sleet and ice.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday noon hour freezing rain and sleet



Thursday Evening Drive: This is the time of day I just wouldn't expect to be on the roads anywhere. We will have endured hours of freezing rain and heavy sleet. Ice should be covering everything. We'll likely have power outages at this point too. Stay off the roads and stay safe. Snow continues to accumulate quickly in our northwest locations, pushing above the 4" or more mark but elsewhere, it's the persistent sleet and freezing rain.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday afternoon sleet and snow



Late Thursday Evening: A transition to snowfall will eventually take over on the back side of this system late Thursday into Friday morning. There is still a lot of variety in the weather models runs in regards to how much snow we could see. The highest totals are to the northwest with 6"+ expected. But elsewhere, it's hard to say exactly how much. But let's be honest, at that point, it's just insult to injury. This will be snow on top of ice and the roads will still be awful. This is when Cincinnati has the best chance to see snow, after 10 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday night snow transition



Friday Morning: I expect that travel will still be very difficult if not impossible for many on Friday morning. How long roads stay difficult is dependent on how much snow we get overnight. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the weather models regarding the amount of snow that the whole area gets. Either way, it's going to take a lot of time to clean this up.

OVERALL

The biggest impact from this storm is ice. That's the headline you must take away from this. Plan for impassable roads. Be prepared for power outages. Be prepared to just stay put for 24 hours.

Jennifer Ketchmark OVERALL IMPACT



MORNING RUSH

Rain begins

Warmer air

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely

Steady temps

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Freezing rain begins

Slick spots develop

Low: 28

THURSDAY

Freezing rain to sleet

Eventually transitioning to snow

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Switching to snow

Roads nearly impassable for many

Low: 17

