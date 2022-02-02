Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the winter storm expected to hit Kentucky Wednesday night through Friday morning.

The storm is expected to create difficult travel conditions and tree damage and power outages may occur too.

An ice storm warning has been issued for areas of Kentucky north of the Cumberland Parkway, with ice accumulation expected between .25 and .75 inches. Central Kentucky is under a flood watch for high levels of rain from the storm.

All state offices will also be closed on Thursday.

“Freezing roadways are extremely dangerous,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings and asking Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if possible, so crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”

Because of the rain preceding ice and snowfall, KYTC said roadways cannot be as easily pretreated with brine and salt, because the rain would wash it away before it could be effective.