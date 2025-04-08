COVINGTON, Ky. — The American Red Cross has opened five shelters across the Tri-State for flood victims.

Those locations include:



Pendleton Co- Northward Christian Camp- 154 Northward Rd, Falmouth, KY

Kenton Co-Latonia Elementary School- 3901 Huntington Ave, Covington, KY.

Dearborn Co- Christian Life Center-201 West Connell, Aurora, IN.

Clermont Co-New Richmond High School-1135 Bethel New Richmond Rd.

Hamilton Co-Oakley Recreation Center-3882 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati

Angel Webster was told to evacuate her mobile home after receiving a knock on her door from the Covington Fire Department.

"I just watched the water. It didn't come as first as I thought it would, and then it changed drastically," Webster said.

WATCH: How the American Red Cross assists her and several other flood victims.

'Keeping people calm'| American Red Cross volunteers assist flood victims across Tri-State

Webster tried to save most of her personal items by putting them on higher ground.

She said it's been challenging; not only has her basement flooded, but she is also concerned about her family members being affected by the high water levels in Pendleton County.

"Trying not to think about it, but everyone has been worried all the way through," Webster said.

Red Cross volunteers have been working non-stop to ease the burden of flood victims like Webster.

"Keeping people calm down, getting them spiritual and medical care if needed," said Lisa Brewer, a volunteer at the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross has also provided more resources and meals for families staying in the shelter.

"Clothing if needed to meet those immediate emergency needs," said Marita Salkowski, regional communications director at the American Red Cross.

If anyone has been affected by the recent flood, you can contact 1-800-RED-CROSS or click here.