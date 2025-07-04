BETHEL, Ohio — As America's 250th birthday approaches next year, Clermont County is already celebrating with special murals honoring local heroes. In Bethel, one mural has deep personal connections for a local business owner.

Dawn Paul, owner of the Ben Franklin store in Bethel, didn't hesitate when asked if her historic storefront could become part of the county's America 250 mural trail.

"It was an immediate yes. I wanted to. I think it's good for the town," said Paul.

The mural celebrates community heroes, including firefighters, healthcare workers, police and military personnel – all roles that have special meaning in Paul's family.

Local business owner sees her family's legacy of service represented in new public art celebrating America's upcoming 250th birthday:

Clermont County family's service honored in America 250 mural at historic Ben Franklin store

"The firefighter represents my son Hunter, who started in Bethel as a fire department, but now he's currently at Miami Township. And then the next one is the nurse healthcare, which represents me and all the workers out there. And then the military guy is for my son, Charlie," said Paul.

De'Jah Gross

The timing of the mural's completion was especially meaningful as Charlie is set to be deployed to Kuwait with Ohio's Army National Guard 1487th Transportation Company for a year beginning this Sunday.

Dawn Paul

Paul took over the Ben Franklin store in 2022 after retiring as an operating room nurse. It's one of only a few Ben Franklin stores remaining in Ohio, and it holds generations of memories for her family.

"As I grew up here, I came to it as a child all the time, so I wanted my children and my grandchildren to have this for their entire time too," said Paul.

The mural was completed by traveling artist Ben Harrison and is the second of seven murals that will be on display during next year's America 250 celebration in Clermont County.

For Paul, the artwork represents more than just her family's service. Additional murals will be located in Milford, Loveland, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Miami and Union Township.

"It's my freedom, my child's doing it, but it's for the whole community, it's not just my family. It's for all of them protecting our community," said Paul.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bethel's mural is scheduled for July 30.