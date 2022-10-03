Watch Now
Juvenile in critical condition after crash involving semi in Cold Spring

The two-vehicle accident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on Alexandria Pike
Posted at 10:17 PM, Oct 02, 2022
COLD SPRING, Ky. — The Campbell County Crime Scene Unit was dispatched to a critical injury crash Sunday evening, around 6 p.m., in Cold Spring.

The crash, involving a Subaru Forester and a semi tractor trailer occurred in the 4000 block of Alexandria Pike, near the intersection of St. Michael Drive.

Police say a juvenile had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to UC Medical Center where they're currently in critical condition.

A witness of the accident, Hunter Fangman said the juvenile was unconscious when witnesses went to check on her.

He said he was almost involved in the accident, "we hear a loud bang and as I look up, I can see a semi pushing a car towards us."

Fangman said he swerved to avoid the vehicles and drove to the Bob Evans where he parked to check on the drivers involved in the accident. This is the same parking lot the semi ended up in as a result of the crash.

Police said the crime scene unit is the reconstruction team which is called in whenever there is a severe injury or possibility for loss of life.

