After finding a dozen dead coyotes near his home, this Miami Township resident reached out to us for answers

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When Kyle Boreing's son, Ashton, was walking their family dog on Gallia Drive on Wednesday, he came across something that stopped him in his tracks.

Just feet from the sidewalk, he saw nearly a dozen dead coyotes.

"I just thought, wow, that's a lot of dead coyotes," Ashton Boreing said.

Ashton immediately went back to their home and told his dad.

Kyle Boreing said he was instantly concerned.

"It looks like someone, or something, poisoned them and they all kind of dropped in the same area," Boreing said.

Boreing said he's lived off Gallian Road for seven years, but has never seen anything like it.

It wasn't just the sight that was troubling, but also the smell.

"(Smells like) rotten meat," Boreing said.

We went out to the area Thursday morning to check it out for ourselves.

"It's alarming, because if it can take out that many animals all at once, seemingly at the same time, what kind of impact can it have on somebody else or some other animal coming through here?" Boreing said.

We began making calls following our conversation with Boreing to try to figure out what happened.

Hours later, Hamilton County Wildlife Officer Jacob Losekamp went out to look at the coyotes.

He spoke to us on the phone and said it's unlikely the coyotes were poisoned. He said he believes they were shot and illegally dumped.

Losekamp said he will continue to investigate what may have happened.

He didn't remove the coyotes because they are on private property. Losekamp said the landowner is responsible for their removal, but adds that they can also let the coyotes naturally decompose if they want.

Still, Boreing said he'd like the coyotes to be tested. He said he wants to confirm it isn't poison and make sure the coyotes weren't carrying any diseases.

"I'm hoping they do more than just try to clean it up," Boreing said. "I hope they test either the animals or the area where the animals were found, to make sure there's not something else going on."

We also spoke to Miami Township Administrator Jim Brett on the phone.

He said that as they continue to investigate what happened, he recommends any resident who may find more dead coyotes call his office at 513-941-2466.

"We're going to be overly cautious," said Boering.