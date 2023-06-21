It's official: Cincinnati Reds to relocate BetMGM Sportsbook from Great American Ball Park to The Banks

CINCINNATI — BetMGM Sportsbook is moving from Great American Ball Park to The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, the company officially announced in a press release. WCPO first reported the news last week.

The Bet MGM Sportsbook's new spot will be at the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way in the area formerly occupied by Galla Park. The new location will feature the city's fourth Nation Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant portion will be open to all ages but the sportsbook is only open to those above the age of 21.

There will be several betting windows along with self-service kiosks surrounded by televisions showing live sports action. The sportsbook will also be open on non-game days, the company said.

“We are thrilled to expand BetMGM’s offering in Ohio,” said Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer, BetMGM. “The Reds and Nation Kitchen & Bar are great partners and together we’re building a premier entertainment venue that we can’t wait to see filled with fans.”

Doug Healy, Reds chief financial officer, said, “Bringing BetMGM and Nation Kitchen & Bar together adds another exciting destination to our vibrant downtown."

The move is expected to boost foot traffic for what is currently Ohio’s worst-performing retail sportsbook, based on state revenue data and the only retail sportsbook in Ohio that lost money for its operators.

It's also the location that exposed a college baseball betting scandal in April.The property won the praise of Ohio’s top casino regulator in April, when it alerted gaming authorities to a college baseball betting scandal that cost three coaches their jobs.

“There was suspicious activity and behavior that the BetMGM staff noted and that triggered a notices from BetMGM to both U.S. Integrity and to the commission. That’s how it started,” said Matt Schuler, executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission. “Using the tools available, BetMGM gave us substantial information that was credible enough for the commission to very quickly decide to cease all betting activity on Alabama baseball.”

BetMGM became the official Sports Betting Partner of the Cincinnati Reds as part of a multi-year agreement announced last October in advance of Ohio’s launch of legalized sports betting.

According to BetMGM, the existing sportsbook at Great American Ball Park will remain open throughout fall 2023.

