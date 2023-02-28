Watch Now
Ohio debuts as $1.1B sports betting market

FanDuel, DraftKings claim 75% of market
Ray Pfeffer
FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Park held a media preview Dec. 20.
Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 15:13:45-05

CINCINNATI — Ohio opened its sports betting market with $1.1 billion in January wagers, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

That monthly handle is expected to generate about $20 million in new tax revenue for the state. That’s based on Ohio's 10% tax rate and the $208.9 million in taxable revenue, generated by the 16 online sports books and 14 retail sports books that opened last month.

FanDuel debuted as the largest online sports book, with $494.2 million in total bets, or 44% of Ohio's first-month handle. DraftKings came in second at $344 million, or 31%. BetMGM was a distant third at $82.1 million, 7.3%.

Among retail sports books, downtown’s Hard Rock Cincinnati Casino led Ohio with $4.4 million in bets. Belterra Park, Miami Valley Gaming, FC Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Reds combined for $1.4 million in first-month revenue.

Earlier this month, the Ohio Lottery Commission released the results of kiosk betting at 772 locations in Ohio. Total bets at those locations were $850,336, or roughly $1,100 per location.

