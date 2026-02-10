Ohio Goes to the Movies: How you can see 'Ohio-centric' movies for free this year

CINCINNATI — As part of the celebration of the United States' 250th birthday, Ohioans can catch some movies for free starting this month.

Ohio Goes to the Movies is launching a year-long celebration of cinema with free film screenings across the state beginning February 11.

The series runs through October 2026 and features more than 300 free screenings in all 88 Ohio counties. Each film was selected for its meaningful connection to Ohio, whether through an actor, director, writer, filming location or story rooted in the state.

“Every single film we’re showing is what I call Ohio-centric,” said Molly Kreuzman, program director for Ohio Goes to the Movies. “It has a direct tie to Ohio, and every screening is free and open to the public.”

The first event will take place February 11 at Milan Town Hall, hosted by the Edison Birthplace Association, in honor of Thomas Edison’s birthday. Additional screenings throughout February include a wide range of films, from early motion pictures to modern classics.

“It does not matter where you are in the state,” Kreuzman said. “We’re in all 88 counties, and everyone is welcome to join in this celebration.”

Here are the movies screening in the Greater Cincinnati area as part of the celebration:

Adams County:



The Avengers at West Union High School — March 20

Brown County:



Grant at the Gaslight Theater — April 21

Butler County:



Airborne at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts — June 27

Saving Private Ryan at the AMC in West Chester — September 25

Robin Hood: Men in Tights at the Oxford Community Arts Center — October 2

The Right Stuff at the AMC Classic in Hamilton — October 9

Clermont County:



Hook at the Cinemark in Milford — March 1

Jurassic Park at the Republic Theatres - Pierce Point Cinema — September 27

Clinton:



The Wizard of Oz at the Republic Theatres at Wilmington Plaza — February 22

Abby's List: A Dogumentary at The Murphy Theatre — August 29

Hamilton:



Boy, Did I Get a Wrong Number at the Kenwood Theatre — February 15

A.I. Artificial Intelligence at the Western Hills Cinemark — March 1

The Color Purple at the Oakley Station Cinemark — March 1

History in Your Own Backyard - Miamitown Videos at the Miami Historical Society of Whitewater Township — March 25 and April 22

Lover Come Back at the Mariemont Theatre — April 5

The Best Years of Our Lives at the Contemporary Arts Center — May 15

Little Giants at the Colerain Park Ampitheater — July 17

Apollo 11: First Steps Edition at the Cincinnati Museum Center — July 18

A Raisin in the Sun at the Esquire Theatre — August 14

Rain Man at the RJ Cinema Distillery and Taproom — September 21

Jurassic Park at the Anderson Towne Center AMC — October 2

Highland:



Despicable Me at the Hillsboro Orpheum — April 18

Warren:



The Hunger Games at the Colony Square Republic Theatres — April 19

The Scarlet Letter at the Armstrong Conference Center at the Harmon Museum — August 7

The Bikeriders at the Deerfield Town Center Regal — October 3

While advance tickets are required to manage seating, there is no cost to attend.

“You do need to get a ticket, so they can hold a seat for you, but the ticket is free,” Kreuzman said.

The program also highlights Ohio’s significant role in the history of American film.

“Outside of Los Angeles — and maybe New York — Ohio has had more to do with the film industry than any other state,” Kreuzman said. “It’s really extraordinary.”

A full calendar of February events, including venue details and Ohio connections for each film, is available online.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.