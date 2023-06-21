NOE | The most amazing thing about the Reds' win streak

CINCINNATI — The buzz surrounding this year's Reds team is palpable.

The optimism and confidence among fans is something that's been missing for years – maybe a decade.

Sure, there was the 2020 playoff season; but fans weren't able to connect with that team, face-to-face.

Even that season, it felt like a team with several key pieces – including multiple all-star level players and a Cy Young winner.

It was a team with high potential... when the pieces aligned.

This season is different

In Monday's win over Colorado, Nick Senzel and Kevin Newman both hit home runs.

Neither was in the lineup on Tuesday.

Instead, Will Benson and TJ Friedl returned to the lineup. Both of them homered.

Elly De La Cruz had a rest day on Friday.

The Reds still won.

Joey Votto, who hadn't played a major league game all year (and hit just .173 in AAA-Louisville) made his season debut on Monday.

Votto had a homer, and also drove-in the game-winning runs.

Alexis Diaz uncharacteristically struggled in the 9th inning Tuesday night.

He found a way.

No matter how you mix it or shake it, the Reds continue to find a way.

THE MOST AMAZING PART:

In my mind, the most remarkable thing about this 10-game winning streak is... It doesn't feel lucky.

It doesn't feel like a fluke.

It's hard to win ten consecutive games in any sport. Some calls and bounces need to go your way.

But this Reds team plays hard. They play baseball the right way. They play with energy, and they have fun doing it.

I don't get the sense that Reds fans are nervous.

Hey, if you've been wearing your lucky socks for the last two weeks, and refuse to wash your favorite Reds shirt... Do your thing. (But respectfully keep your distance from those of us who are changing our socks)

It feels like this Reds team deserves the wins they're getting.

There's still a lot of baseball left in 2023.

At some point, the winning streak will end.

Can the Reds maintain a playoff-caliber pace for 88 more games?

To answer that, I'll reference a conversation I had with Reds Manager David Bell on Tuesday.

I asked David if he thinks the Reds are ahead of schedule this season (in terms of success).

"The goal was to make it happen as fast as we could," said Bell. "Sometimes you just don't know [when it will]."

So, can the Reds maintain this level of success?

Sometimes you just don't know... But with the energy and confidence in that clubhouse, it feels impossible to doubt this team.