Some lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor to temporarily close this week

CINCINNATI — During daytime hours this week, some lanes will be temporarily closed along the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor as preparations continue for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.

The project's social media pages say the closures will happen Feb. 11 through Feb. 13 this week.

Crews will close the right two lanes of 7th Street eastbound, and the right lane of the ramp from I-75 SB to 7th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday.

The 7th Street lanes are closing for utility work, but access to business driveways in the area will be maintained. Pending weather conditions, work should be done on Feb. 13, the announcement says.

All lanes should be back open each day by 4 p.m., according to the post.

At the end of January, the project's team also announced that other road closures will begin on the Cincinnati side of the Ohio River, starting Feb. 13.

Gest Street between Freeman Avenue and the West Seventh/West Eighth Street overpasses will close Feb. 13 and stay closed for the next four years.

Crews will start detouring traffic Wednesday, as workers replace a water main to move it out of the path of the overall project. The Gest Street closure will stay in place to accommodate the reconstruction of the Linn Street Bridge over I-75. That construction is expected to begin this spring, according to the announcement.

The Gest Street closure and work is to prepare for construction of the new companion bridge across the river, the project announcement says.

Later, in April, Linn will also close between Gest and Court Street to enable the demolition and subsequent reconstruction of the Linn Street Bridge. That part of the project will include removing Gest Street ramps, rebuilding West Court Street and Winchell Avenue, and removing and replacing the pedestrian bridge over Winchell.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, estimated to cost $3.6 billion as of late 2025, has been in the works for a few years now.

ODOT has previously estimated the entire project will take 6 million work hours, 95 million pounds of steel, 700 estimated trade workers, more than 60 subcontractors and more than 220 events completed.

Renderings of the companion bridge were released in June 2025. The double-decker bridge features a cable-stayed and independent deck design.

While the new companion bridge is intended to ease congestion in the long term, construction will inevitably cause traffic disruptions in the short term, especially considering work on the Fourth Street Bridge replacement project that closed the bridge ahead of its demolition in the spring.